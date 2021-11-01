Play video

A cyclist is riding from his Bristol home to the COP26 conference in Glasgow - while pulling a large block of ice behind him.

Jet McDonald hopes his unusual accessory will help raise awareness of the ongoing climate debate.

"It does seem quite daunting," he admits. "Effectively, it's 100 kilometres a day and I can cycle 100 kilometres a day OK but not carrying a block of ice."

The journey of more than 400 miles will take a week to complete with stopovers at supporters' homes en route.

"I thought towing an ice block would make a really strong, visual statement that might grab some attention and give me something heavy to carry all the way to Glasgow," said the 50-year-old doctor.

The block of ice will melt after a day and will be replaced by new ones, donated by supporters en route. Credit: ITV News

His mission may end with the ice melting on a Glaswegian pavement but he'd welcome the attention of Boris Johnson and others:

"If the world leaders and Boris would like to accept my ice block I'd be very happy to share it with them and let's have a chat about making it melt less quickly," he adds.

The ice won't last long out of the freezer and will have to be replaced by a washing-up bowl sized block each morning.

After all his efforts getting to Glasgow, Jet won't be cycling back to the south west, but says he will be taking the train instead.