Police need help identifying a man who was found dead in a Devizes canal.

The body was found by a member of the public on Saturday 30 October in the Kennet & Avon Canal, close to the Caen Hill lock.

Wiltshire Police are treating the death as unexplained and officers are appealing to the public to help identify the man so his next of kin can be informed.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He is described as a white man, aged between 60 and 70 years old, of slim build, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall.

"He has a medium length, full white beard, with receding white hair with dark strands running through it.

"He was wearing rectangular rimmed glasses, with black arms, one of which had black colour tape around it.

"He was wearing a navy-blue Spray Way waterproof coat, black trousers with holes in them and black, lace up shoes.

"We are also appealing for anyone who may have seen this man on the morning of his body being discovered or the evening before and ask that anyone in the local area check their CCTV or doorbell cameras to understand his whereabouts in the lead up to his death."

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 as a matter of urgency, quoting reference number 54210105897.