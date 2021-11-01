A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after being punched by someone riding an electric scooter in Bristol.

Police say the victim, in his 40s, was exiting a shop in Ashley Road when he collided with an e-scooter at around 5:30pm on Friday 29 October.

The crash caused an unknown male to come off of the scooter and an argument began between the two men.

The rider then punched the other man, causing him a serious head injury. He is now being treated for the wound in hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating and examining CCTV footage. The force says anyone who witnessed the assault or may have dashcam footage should call 101 and give reference number 5221254198.