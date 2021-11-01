Play video

A driver from Somerset has been caught on dashcam performing 'one of the worst' overtaking manoeuvres police say they have ever seen.

Jamie Gillett, 26, was driving on the A358 near Taunton when he dangerously overtook another vehicle in December last year.

His car can be seen coming mere inches away from a cyclist as he overtook while a HGV passed on the other side of the road.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Road Safety team said it was "one of the worst" close pass reports they have received.

They said the footage was viewed several times in court to "accentuate the gravity of the overtaking manoeovre".

Mr Gillett was sentenced on 26 October at Bath Magistrates Court where he was found guilty of driving without due care and attention.

He received nine points on his licence and was ordered to pay £660 in fines, £66 in victim surcharge and £110 in costs.