For the next couple of weeks, world leaders will gather in Glasgow to discuss how to prevent potential future catastrophic consequences of climate change.

In the South West, rising sea levels and extreme weather are already changing the region's geography.

The Isles of Scilly are particularly exposed because of predictions of rising sea levels, increasing summer temperatures and more intense storms.

The latest data shows communities across the Islands could be at risk by 2050.

The areas highlighted here in blue are expected to experience flooding in the coming decades, potentially cutting off parts of the islands. Credit: ITV News

Residents in Hughtown are sandwiched between two beaches. Among them are concerns for what the future may hold.

"Hughtown is very low, and if you're looking in a 100 years, Hughtown may not be," Avril, manager of the local newsagents, said.

We're at the foreground of a battleground of weather systems. Not just from the Atlantic but the English channel. We're at a junction, so we're vulnerable from 360 degrees. Councillor Steve Watt

In the past, storms have washed away the town's flood defences. However, four million pounds is expected to be spent this winter to improve them.

"The flood defences are enough for the time being. As long as COP 26 works, then it should be enough for the next few years," Councillor Steve Watt said.

However, climate change expert Dr Rob Barnett from the University of Exeter explained that the isles of Scilly won't disappear.

"Even under a severe climate scenario of a one-meter sea-level rise, the islands will remain," he told ITV News.

"But the low-lying parts of the islands and particularly those areas that are exposed to storms, we will expect to see some coastal changes in the future."