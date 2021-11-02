Christmas arrives in Truro as Christmas lights go up

Play video

The festive season has arrived early in Truro - with Christmas lights already up in the city.

Canopies of lights have been strung above Pydar Street and much of the city centre.

But some people have said the gold and blue lights have been put up too soon.

"That's early," one resident said on social media, whilst another said: "I never put Xmas displays up in shop till after Nov 11, Xmas season is too long anyway."

Another person said "it's only October for gods [sic] sake".

The Truro resident who filmed the lights being set up said this was the best weather for them to be put up.

One resident disagreed with those who said it was too soon, adding: "All these comments about how early it is... The switching on ceremony is usually mid-November, it's November on Monday and lots of lights need to go up.

"When do you expect them to do it and also, aren't they done at similar times most years?!"