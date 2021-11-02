A woman has been left angry and baffled after the gates guarding her driveway were stolen - while her family was at home.

Rachael Sell, of Tregurra Lane in Truro, said she “did not understand” why anyone would steal the wooden gates - especially since they were custom sized for her house.

Ms Sell went out with a friend on the night of Saturday 30 October, while her husband Dave and their child stayed at home.

The gate is custom-sized to fit the wall in front of their house

On her return, Ms Sell said her friend pointed out that something was missing from the front of the house. At first, they didn’t recognise it was Ms Sell’s house.

“It’s very very strange, and not to mention annoying,” Ms Sell said, “I thought, at first, someone might have just taken them off and dumped them.

“My husband drove around the local area to see if they were around but nothing.”

The gate had been taken from the posts on the house. Although failing to understand why someone would take it, Ms Sell said it wasn’t the first time something had happened to the gate.

Around a month ago, someone knocked the gate and latched it. In response, Ms Sell had tied it back with some rope.

A few weeks ago, this rope was taken and replaced with “some... string type rope”. At the time, the family had thought nothing of it.

Ms Sell continued: “Then the gate was stolen. The way I tied that rope, it couldn’t have been just taken off quickly.

“It seems like a planned gate theft. Dave said you could move your own gate posts to fit ours, but it would look suspicious. Who buys a second hand gate?”

The wooden structure cost the family around £500, when it was bought around five years ago.

“I think we’ll just leave it,” Ms Sell said, “We’ve reported it to the police, but I don’t think it’ll turn up.

“It’s still just very, very annoying. Whoever took it I would assume has probably seen my Facebook post by now" and realised, she added.

“It’s probably being used as firewood. It’s so frustrating.”