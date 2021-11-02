Play video

Watch Katie Rowlett's report

It is a night every little girl dreams of.

Getting dressed up in a Cinderella gown and attending an evening full of glitz and glam, as celebrities flock to the red carpet to honour the bravest and best.

Harmonie-Rose Allen is that brave little girl. The seven-year-old was going to collect her Pride of Britain 'Child of Courage' award - a trophy which she now sleeps next to.

When asked what it felt like to step out onto the red carpet. Harmonie-Rose said: "I felt like I was a real celebrity now, I was saying that in my head.

Harmonie-Rose takes her Pride of Britain award to bed. Credit: Freya Hall

"It was amazing, I got to stay up really late and go on stage and meet Simon Cowell, Alisha Dixon and Joel Dommett."

Britain's Got Talent Judge Simon Cowell gave Harmonie-Rose her award on stage.

He said: "We were more nervous than she was - and by the way - we have never had a standing ovation before - EVER! And thanks to Harmonie we actually got one!"

Harmonie-Rose enjoyed a fish finger dinner at the awards. Credit: Freya Hall

Harmonie-Rose, lost her legs and arms to meningitis as a baby and was left in such a critical condition she was given just a 10% survival rate.

Doctors made the tough decision to amputate parts of her arms and legs and the tip of her nose after they became infected.

Since then, Harmonie-Rose has taken her first steps and put them through the Bath Half Marathon.

In lockdown she launched her 2.6 Challenge - hurtling through the six things doctors said she would never do including running, singing, gymnastics and jumping.

When asked about the award Harmonie-Rose said: "It makes me feel really proud and I am amazed by myself. I never thought I would be doing this."

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for the seven-year-old, who has raised more than £100,000 for charity.

Superstar singer Ed Sheeran surprised Harmonie-Rose by appearing in a huge pink unicorn cake at an earlier party for her.

Watch: Moment Ed Sheeran and Harmonie-Rose sing a duet together

Play video

"He was amazing," said Harmonie-Rose.

"Because it was a surprise, I just felt like it was more amazing. I sang Perfect and Shivers with him."