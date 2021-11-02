A key route through Cornwall has been closed after a lorry fire this morning (Tuesday 2 November).

The A30 was shut in both directions as emergency services dealt with a fire in a milk tanker.

The road is still closed between Boxheater junction (B3285) and Summercourt junction (A3058).

Police officers in Newquay said the fire had caused "significant damage" to the road surface.

Drivers have been advised to leave extra time for their journeys and follow the signed diversion route to relieve traffic on smaller roads around the incident.

Update at 11am: National Highways has reopened the road.