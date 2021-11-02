Man in his 30s assaulted in Plymouth - police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in the early hours of the morning while in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police are looking into reports of a man in his thirties being assaulted between 3am and 5am on Saturday, 2 October.

The force says the victim is believed to have been attacked on Gilwell Street in the Greenbank area of the city.

Officers also say the suspect is described as a white male with short mousey/ginger hair and a short beard. He is also believed to be of average height and build.

They are urging anyone with any information to contact police via email at 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, and quoting crime reference number CR/087181/21.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers, via its website or by calling 0800 555111.