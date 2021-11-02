Nine people arrested in connection with multiple stabbings outside a Bristol nightclub have been released under investigation.

Police were called to a ‘significant disorder’ and reports of people ‘fighting in the street’ at Queens Avenue in Clifton at 2.45am on Sunday 31 October.

Four men were stabbed during the incident and were taken to hospital after being treated by emergency services at the scene. A fifth male was treated at hospital with similar injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested nine people following the disorder.

They inclued the five people who were in hospital after being stabbed as well as four others.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police told ITV News inquiries were continuing.

They said: “All nine people arrested have been released under investigation and all five people who went to hospital have been discharged."

Police have asked anyone with information about what happened to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221255296. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.