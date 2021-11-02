A pensioner has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on a Gloucester road.

The collision between the man - who is in his 70s - and the car took place on Tuffley Avenue at just before 9am this morning (Tuesday 2 November).

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "The pedestrian has been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries.

"The road remains closed in both directions while a collision investigation takes place."Officers have asked any witnesses to the incident to come forward and they would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Information can be provided by completing an online form and quoting incident number 81 of 2 November.

Alternatively, you can call police on 101 quoting the same incident number.