Torbay food bank fears massive increase in demand

A food bank in Torbay is appealing for donations and has set up food collection points across the area amid fears of a massive increase in demand.

The Torbay Food Alliance, which was set up during the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, has provided more than 570,000 meals - around 7,000 a week - at an average cost of 83p each.

But it is worried the end of furlough, the cut to Universal Credit and soaring heating costs could lead to a rush of new clients.

The Alliance is appealing for help for donations of both money and food, with food collection points being set up across the Bay.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, we are preparing for the worst; the combination of factors will hit the poorest hardest."People were already struggling before this because it is cheaper to live indoors in Summer than it is when children go back to school and the heating goes on in Autumn."No-one puts themselves in this position on purpose and a lot of people are finding themselves unable to put food on the family table for the first time in their lives. These are exceptional times."

The Alliance says that if you need help with financial problems or need to be referred to the food banks, please contact the Torbay Community Helpline on 01803 446022, or use the online form.