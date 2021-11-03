Cornwall's Eden Project is planning to build new sites on every inhabited continent around the globe as part of its 'New Eden' scheme.

The charity will launch a family of new sites in China, Australia, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Africa and the USA, alongside more in the UK including in Morecambe, Dundee, Derry-Londonderry, and Portland.

Each site will be "unique to its environment and a product of its community", according to bosses.

David Harland, Chief Executive Officer at the Eden Project - which opened its St Austell site in a former clay pit in 2001 - said: "We've had some success here in Cornwall. 20 million or more visitors having visited already.

"But actually Eden is an educational charity and our mission is about demonstrating people's interdependence on the living world.

"We wanted to actually tell different stories in different places for people to form their own narratives wherever that may be. That's why we are developing sites on every continent of this wonderful planet of ours."

"The reason for doing that is so we can get to a greater audience. We're trying to influence people to change their behaviours.

"We're trying to explore what a better future might actually look like and you can only do that, we believe, by connecting with people."

"The physical sites are really important in telling our stories and how dependent we are on the natural world."