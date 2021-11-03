Two hospitals have reintroduced visiting restrictions amid rising Covid cases.

Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General have brought the measures back in for an initial period of two weeks.

It means just one person - either a member of family, a friend, or other supporter - can visit patients for two hours each day between 11am and 8pm.

Visitors must arrange a time with the ward to ensure there are only two visitors per bay at any one time.

People are also being asked only to visit if they are double vaccinated and have taken a lateral flow test.

Visiting in special circumstances, including seeing critically unwell patients and those who require additional support, may be accommodated following discussion with the lead nurse on each ward.

The measures exclude children's visiting - two people can visit the children's ward and neonatal intensive care but it is restricted to parents, carers or guardians. Siblings visiting can be discussed with the nurse in charge.

Maternity visiting also remains unchanged so birth supporters can attend all antenatal appointments and an additional supporter may also be present during labour.

Associate chief nurse and director of infection prevention and control at the hospitals Craig Bradley said: "We know visiting is an important part of recovery and will monitor and review cases carefully with the aim of lifting these restrictions as soon as possible."

All visitors are being asked to wear a surgical mask, keep two metres away from others and wash their hands before entering and when leaving the building.

Hand sanitiser is also available outside each ward for people to use

"We also ask you to only visit if you are fully vaccinated and take a lateral flow test before visiting."Thank you for your patience and for helping us to protect our patients, our staff and other visitors," Mr Bradley added.