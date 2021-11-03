A 34-year-old man has suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after a 'disorder' involving several people in south east Bristol.

The incident happened in Courtenay Crescent, Knowle.

Officers were called to a report of a disorder at around 8pm on Tuesday 2 November and a short time later a man self-presented at hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police have this morning (Wednesday 3 November) arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH). He remains in custody.

A number of scene guards are in place as Avon and Somerset Police continue to gather evidence, including CCTV from around the area.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

Inspector Chris Green, of the Broadbury Road neighbourhood policing team, said: “This is a concerning incident in which a man has been shot in the leg. Thankfully the injuries he suffered are not life-threatening.

“At this time we believe this to be a targeted incident involving people known to each other.

“There will be a significant policing presence in the area over the coming days, including additional patrols, as we investigate this crime and we’d encourage any residents with concerns or worries to speak to officers with their neighbourhood policing team.

“If anyone saw this incident take place, or has information on who was involved, we’d urge you to get in touch as soon as possible. We’d also like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV/video doorbell footage, which would assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221257978.

Alternatively ring the independent charity anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.