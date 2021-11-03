A teenager has died after an attack in Bath city centre.

Benjamin Smith, 18, from Melksham, received a head injury during an altercation in the early hours of Monday 1 November. He was taken to hospital but died the next day.

The assault took place in Corn Street between 2.30am and 3am on Monday morning, almost immediately after an incident at McDonald’s in nearby Southgate Street.

While the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The initial altercation happened at McDonald's in Southgate in Bath. Credit: Google Streetview

Police say their thoughts are with Benjamin’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers and ask for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

A 19-year-old man was initially arrested on Monday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm but has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “This is a tragedy and our sympathies are with Benjamin’s family in their grief.

"We’re working hard to get answers for them and if you were in the area of Southgate Street, St James’s Parade or Corn Street between 2.30am and 3am on Monday you may be able to help.

“If you saw the incident or have dashcam or phone footage which could help please call 101 and give the reference 5221256064.”