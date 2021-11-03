A former police station which "no longer suited the needs" of officers has been sold for just under £1 million.

Police have moved out of the St Ives station on Trenwith Place and into temporary offices.

The building was put on the market in April with an asking price of £850,000 and reportedly received high levels of interest.

The listing said the building was up for sale as it "no longer suited the needs of a modern police service" and it was described as an "exciting development opportunity" with the potential to turn it into apartments or a huge town house.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Cornwall, Alison Hernandez, said the force achieved an "excellent price" for the old building, which went for £990,000.

The money will be reinvested into a long-term solution for St Ives.

It comes as the team moved into new temporary police offices at the Old Stennack School, in St Ives, on Friday (October 29).

Devon and Cornwall Police has signed a two-year lease on the Stennack offices - which is just a short distance from the old office. The long-term goal is to move into a purpose-built facility elsewhere in the town.

Ms Hernandez, who is responsible for all police estate, said the move from the old offices was welcomed.

'It is important that our officers can work from facilities that are fit for purpose'

“In Devon and Cornwall we have a world class police force so it is important that our officers can work from facilities that are fit for purpose and that can’t be said for Trenwith Place,” she said.

“I am pleased that we have been able to achieve an excellent price for the old building and this money will be reinvested into a long-term solution for St Ives.

"In the meantime, I would like to thank the owners at Stennack for refurbishing the premises for occupation.”

Director of Bradley's Estate Agents Kevin James, who handled the sale, said there had been “high levels of interest” in the police station.

The listing in April described the sale as "one of the most exciting commercial and residential investment and development opportunities in the South West".

It also read: "St Ives is a sought-after location, winning many awards as a place to live or visit in the United Kingdom. This has made the town even more popular in recent years with developers and business. We are expecting a high level of interest in this exciting and unique opportunity.

"Subject to consents the property offers numerous opportunities such as residential, holiday homes, HMO (home of multiple occupancy), business let or to generate substantial parking income."