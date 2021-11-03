Seven charged over Bristol riot - as dozens more face no further action

Seven people have appeared in court charged with riot after violence broke out in Bristol earlier this year.

It brings the total number of people charged in connection with the incident to 42.

Police have also revealed 25 people arrested in connection with the Bristol riot will face no further action due to "insufficient evidence".

Violence broke out near Bridewell Police Station in Bristol city centre after a 'Kill the Bill' protest on Sunday 21 March.

Police officers were verbally abused and physically injured during the riot, which also saw vehicles set on fire and the police station damaged.

The police station was damaged during the riot in Bristol. Credit: PA

Avon and Somerset Police say the subsequent investigation has been the biggest in the force's history.

It has resulted in 82 arrests being made and 42 people have been charged.

Most recently, seven people appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with the offence of riot on Tuesday 2 November. They were:

William Houlton, 19, of Compton Martin

Callum Middleton, 30, of Swansea

Michael Truesdale, 27, of no fixed address

Joseph Parry, 21, of Llanelli

Andrew Cripps, 31, of Montpelier, Bristol

Tyler Overall, 26, of Filton, South Gloucestershire

Ailsa Ruah, 21, of Montpelier, Bristol

An eighth person – Alex Papadopoulos, 27, of Glastonbury – also appeared on charges of aggravated arson and theft of a police helmet.

Another man, 31-year-old Joseph Foster, of Filton in South Gloucestershire – was also due to appear on a charge of riot, but his hearing will now be held at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 3 November.