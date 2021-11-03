Play video

WATCH: Police release CCTV footage in connection with Bristol burglary

Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with a burglary near Bristol.

A large amount of money and several items of jewellery were stolen from a flat in Backwell, in North Somerset.

The robbery happened while one of the victims was asleep inside the flat, according to police.

CCTV footage has now been released of a person police want to trace in connection with the incident, which took place at around 4.15pm on Saturday 30 October.

It shows a man paying for a red gift bag in a local shop.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone who knows or recognises the person, or has any other information, to call 101.

The crime reference number is 5221254971.