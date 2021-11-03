A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old in a crime "beyond comprehension".

Joshua Hall died on 16 April after being stabbed at a Cam sports ground, near Dursley, following a disagreement.

The 16-year-old found guilty of his murder - who cannot be named for legal reasons - believed Joshua had insulted him and members of his family, Gloucester Crown Court heard.

Jurors were told the pair had arranged to meet up to "sort out their differences" but the killer, who was aged 15 at the time, was armed with a knife.

Watch: CCTV CCTV shows moments before murder

What started as a scrap took a fatal turn when the teenager pulled out a knife and began stabbing Joshua.

Joshua suffered six stab and slash wounds during the attack, with one wound in his abdomen being fatal.

The knife recovered from the scene. Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

The court heard how an air ambulance team, including a doctor, carried out emergency surgery on Joshua in the field, to try to restart his heart.

But his injuries were so severe that he died later at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The 16-year-old boy had denied murder and told the court he was trying to "warn" Josh away with the knife, and that he "didn't mean to stab him".

Joshua Hall and his mother

However, jurors returned a guilty verdict for murder today (3 November) following a trial which lasted more than two weeks. He is due to be sentenced on 17 December.

After the verdict, Joshua’s family said parents need to learn an "urgent and desperate lesson to take closer notice and involvement in the lives of their young people."

They described Joshua as "a source of light and beauty" for the family.

Detective Chief Inspector John Turner, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: "For Josh's young life to be cut so cruelly short in such tragic and unnecessary circumstances is beyond comprehension.

'There are no words or verdict which will ever bring him back'

"There are no words or verdict which will ever bring back this young man, but I hope today's outcome will bring a small sense of peace to Josh's family - who have shown immense strength and courage throughout.

"The young boy told the court when giving evidence that he carried a knife for his own protection. He made the decision that day to turn up to what should have been an argument at most, armed with a dangerous weapon which he intended to use.

"This is alarming, and even more heart-breaking when it's children who are involved.

Joshua Hall died on Friday 16 April. Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

"I would urge anyone who knows of a friend or someone in their community who carries a knife to please contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously and report it.

As part of a national campaign, Gloucestershire Constabulary is running a knife and firearms surrender which will run from Monday 8 November.

The public will be able to hand in knives at drop-off bins located at police stations across the county.