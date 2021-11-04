Bath murder probe: Man released after incident near McDonald's in Bath

A man arrested in connection with the death of a teenager in Bath has been released on bail while investigations continue.

Benjamin Smith, 18, of Melksham, died in hospital on November 2 following an assault in the early hours of November 1.

A 19-year-old man was initially arrested on Monday 1 November, on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He was subsequently re-arrested on Wednesday 3 November on suspicion of murder, but he has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened in Corn Street between 2.30am and 3am, almost immediately after an altercation at McDonald's in nearby Southgate Street.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking for anyone who may have seen it or have dashcam or phone footage to call 101 and give the reference 5221256064.

Alternatively, if you wish to share information anonymously, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.