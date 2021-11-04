Burglaries in south Bristol spark police CCTV appeal

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to trace after two burglaries in South Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say homes in Elmdale Road and Highbury Road - which are both in Bedminster - were broken into during the early hours of Saturday 10 July.

The force has today (4 November) issued CCTV stills of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Police say a number of items were stolen from the properties - including an iPhone, a Macbook, an Nintendo games console, wallets and a set of house keys.

Police say they now need to identify the man in the CCTV and speak to him in connection with their ongoing investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the burglaries, is asked to call 101.