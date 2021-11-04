A number of officers from Devon and Cornwall Police flew to Glasgow on a short-haul flight for the COP26 event rather than use train or road transport.

The force has confirmed police from Devon and Cornwall are among the approximately 10,000 officers deployed for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Although the number of police officers in Glasgow from the Devon and Cornwall force has not been revealed, it is believed to be more than 200.

Around 7,000 officers from outside Scotland have been sent to the Scottish city to help with the high-security event.

The policing COP26 policing operation is the biggest ever deployment of officers in UK history - coming in at a cost thought to be around £100million.

It is a bigger operation than the ones mounted at the G7 summit in Cornwall and the 2012 London Olympics.

Devon and Cornwall Police has admitted several of its officers took scheduled flights to Scotland rather than use other forms of transport but a spokesperson said "the majority" travelled up in cars and vans.

There has been much criticism of attendees using short-haul flights to travel to a conference aimed at reducing greenhouse gases and limiting climate change.

Environmental campaigners are seeking government funding to improve rail infrastructure and reduce air traffic in order to cut carbon-dioxide emissions.

A recent report from Greenpeace and the OBC-Transeuropa think tank said aeroplanes produce approximately five times more CO2 than trains travelling on a similar route.

The COP26 climate conference - what you need to know What is COP26? When and where will it be? Each year, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meets at what is called the Conference of the Parties (abbreviated as COP) to discuss the world's progress on climate change and how to tackle it. COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties summit which will be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November. Who is going? Leaders of the 197 countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – a treaty that came into force in 1994 - are invited to the summit. These are some of the world leaders that will be attending COP26: US President Joe Biden, climate envoy John Kerry, climate adviser and former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy, and 10 other US cabinet officials.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In the days leading up to COP26, Mr Morrison committed Australia to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Prince Charles, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge are also attending. The Queen has withdrawn from visiting after being advised by her doctors to rest - she will address the conference virtually instead. China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil are among the leaders that have decided not to travel to Glasgow. Back to top What is it hoping to achieve? 1. Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - Countries are being encouraged to set ambitious 2030 emissions targets. They are also encouraged to accelerate the phase-out of coal, clamp down on deforestation, speed up the switch to electric vehicles and encourage investment in renewables. 2. Protect natural habitats and communities from climate change disasters 3. Finances for a greener future - In 2009, developed countries were asked to keep to their promises to contribute at least $100 billion (£72.5 billion) per year by 2020 to protect the planet. In 2015, it was agreed that the goal would be extended to 2025. However, new analysis shows the goal is unlikely to have been met last year and is on track to fall short in 2021 and 2022. 4. Getting all countries and organisations to work together to tackle the climate crisis Back to top

Report by Philip Churm, Local Democracy Reporter