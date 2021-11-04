A pensioner in her 80s was seriously injured following a collision with a van in Devon today (4 November).

Officers and paramedics were called to the incident in Fore Street, Cullompton, which involved a Ford Transit van, at around 10.40am.

Fore Street was closed for around five hours while an investigation took place. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The female pedestrian, a local woman, sustained serious injuries to her head and legs and was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for treatment.

"A man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and remains in police custody."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage from the area at the time, is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 252 of 4 November 2021.