A police officer has been found guilty of six counts of gross misconduct against a former colleague.

Sergeant Glenn Atkinson, a retired detective at Wiltshire Police, was found to have made inappropriate sexualised comments towards female officers according to a public hearing on November 4.

The hearing which was chaired by an independent Legally Qualified Chair and concluded that all the allegations of misconduct were proven.

Wiltshire Police said the retired officer would have been instantly dismissed if he were still an active member of the force.

Deputy Chief Constable, Paul Mills, said: "Wiltshire Police and the public expect the very highest level of professionalism from everyone who serves within the policing.

"As both a Police Officer and supervisor Det Sgt Atkinson betrayed the trust invested in him and subjected junior female colleagues to inappropriate sexual behaviour and comments whilst on duty.

"I want to thank the women, who were subjected to the wholly unacceptable actions of this former officer, for their professionalism and moral courage in reporting these matters so the appropriate action could be taken.

"The allegations against him were heard by an independent hearing, who concluded on six counts, the behaviour alleged against him amounted to proven gross misconduct.

"Under police regulations Detective Sergeant Atkinson exercised his right to retire prior to the hearing, however if he had of been serving he would have been dismissed without notice.

"He will now go onto the national barred list, which will stop him working in policing again.

"Needless to say the actions of former Detective Sergeant Atkinson, will significantly and understandably impact the confidence and trust of the public in policing.

"Furthermore, his actions undermine the commitment and professionalism of those within our organisation who strive to deliver the very best service to the public each and every day."