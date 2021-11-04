The festival of Diwali - also known as the Festival of Lights - is a landmark annual events for millions of Hindu, Sikh, and Jains across the world.

It falls on a different day each year, in either October or November, determined by the lunar calendar.

Celebrations this year are welcomed by many after many of last year's events were cancelled due to coronavirus regulations.

In Bristol there are a range of events that are going ahead to celebrate this year's festival of lights.

However due to increased cases of Covid in Bristol and South Gloucestershire, all Diwali events in The Bristol Hindu Temple have been cancelled.

Instead, volunteers are organising a charity drive for the Help Bristol's Homeless project in Bedminster by asking the Hindu community to donate toiletries and food.

Bristol SU Indian Society is hosting an event on Thursday evening. At the event, attendees will hear from society members about how Diwali is celebrated in different parts of India and enjoy a Bollywood dance performance, DIY henna tattoos and Diwali-themed crafts.

There will also be a fireworks night on Friday in Clifton celebrating Diwali and bonfire night organised by the University of Bristol’s Hindu Society and Chaos– the university’s physics society.

A fire display to celebrate Diwali in Leicester last year Credit: ITV News Central

The UWE Indian Society will be also be hosting a sold-out Diwali Night which will include a three-course meal, performances, sparklers, games, and live music.

On Tuesday (9 November) there will be a Bollynights event at Pryzm nightclub which will feature Dhol drummers, live performances and many more surprises.

In Gloucestershire there will be the night of lights, classical Indian dance, culture and food at Pate's Grammar school in Cheltenham on 20 November starting at 3pm.

In Swindon Diwali will be different this year since the Swindon Hindu Temple shut last month after thieves damaged the site and stole thousands of pounds in cash.

Celebrations will be held in the Punjabi Community Centre on Kembrey Street instead tonight (4 November) and tomorrow.

In Exeter there is another sold-out Bollywood Dinner & Dance put on by the Exeter Hindu Cultural Centre this Saturday (6 November) at Matthews Hall on Fore Street in Topsham.