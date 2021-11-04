A walker and his elderly dog had to be rescued after the pet became trapped in dense undergrowth near Mamhead Obelisk near Dawlish.

Two men had been dog walking at the site when one of the dogs fell down a steep wooded slope.

As it got darker one of the men went looking for the dog.

An hour later neither the man nor the dog had returned and the remaining concerned dog walker called 999.

Volunteers from the Dartmoor Search and Rescue team were called in by Devon and Cornwall Police to help in the search. Credit: Dartmoor Search and Rescue Ashburton Team

The missing man was later located uninjured by the police helicopter.

Once the missing man was safe, the second team of Dartmoor rescue volunteers went in search of the dog.

It was quickly located and freed from the undergrowth, and the dog and owner were reunited.

A spokesman for the rescuers said: “We were concerned that the missing dog walker had been seriously injured, and we are delighted that apart from being a bit wet and cold both he and his four-legged friend were found safe and well.”