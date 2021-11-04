Two men have been arrested after failing to stop while riding a suspected stolen motorbike near Malmesbury.

Officers say they came across the pair shortly before 1pm while on patrol on the M4 and when they signalled for the bike to stop, the rider failed to do so.

Wiltshire Police then pursued the bike along the A3102 towards Royal Wootton Bassett and on to the B4042.

The force says the bike was brought to a stop when police deployed a stinger. The two men fled from the scene but were quickly detained.

After carrying out searches, a small amount of class B drugs were found, as well as a quantity of cash.

An 18-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of a class B drug, drug-driving and going equipped to steal.

An 18-year-old man from South Gloucestershire was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a class B drug.

Both were taken to custody in Gablecross for questioning and have since been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

The bike was recovered by officers and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information which could help with the investigation should call 101.