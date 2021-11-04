Play video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

"There were fireballs going off - it was terrifying. It was like a movie."

On November 4, 2011, an everyday journey turned into a nightmare when thick fog covered the M5 between Bridgwater and Taunton.

The crash that followed was one of the worst motorway disasters in UK history, involving 30 vehicles.

Seven people died and 51 people were injured, the details forever etched into the memories of those there that night.

Now, 10 years on, some of those involved in the tragedy say they feel nothing has changed.

Tonia White lost both her parents, Pamela and Tony Adams, to the tragedy. They were on their way home to Newport after visiting her.

She said: "It is the smallest things in life which make you think about them.

Seven people died in the crash with dozens more injured.

"Initially I had a lot of guilt because if they hadn't come to see me they wouldn't be on the motorway, you have all of that to deal with. But then you start to think you need to move forward."

Asked whether enough has been done to make the road safe, Tonia disagreed.

She said: "There were times they said they were going to put up early fog detection.

"At the moment the fog lights are dependant on somebody turning them on in Bristol and I don't think that's right. I think they should be automated."

A £28million project to improve safety between junctions 25-23 has recently been completed.

Tonia's thoughts are echoed by Ciara and Roger Neno, who were on their way home to Weston-super-Mare when the terrifying collision happened.

Photographers Roger and Ciara Neno were driving home after visiting clients in Yeovil Credit: ITV West Country

"It was thicker than any fog you can imagine," she said.

Describing the nightmare, Ciara said: "It was raining diesel. We thought it was rain first but then you could smell it.

"There were fireballs going off. It was terrifying, it was like a movie. I have never since or before seen fog like that just appear - it's scary."

The lorry hit something in front of it and then there was just 'bang, bang, bang'. There were accidents happening all around us. Roger

Roger was given a bravery award for rescuing people trapped in their cars.

He describes the experience as "terrifying" and told ITV News: "You didn't know if there was a tanker on fire, if lorry tanks were going to explode."

"We knew the other side of the lorry that was jackknifed, there was hell going on," Ciara said.

But the couple say it "feels like nothing has changed" and they fear it could happen again - and Ciaria said she still gets nervous when she sees brake lights.

What caused the crash?

In October 2012 a man who had organised and operated a fireworks display at a nearby rugby ground was charged with seven counts of manslaughter.

Those charges were dropped and he was instead charged with a single count of failing to ensure the safety of others. He was found not guilty.

The crash was caused by sudden thick fog.

In 2014, an inquest concluded the crash was primarily caused by a dense fog. The coroner said the fireworks display only partially contributed.

The coroner recommended the Highways Agency, as it was then known, should install more signs on the M5 near Taunton to warn of dangers ahead when traffic is slowing down.

Now National Highways has finished a multi-million pound project to install new driver information signage, CCTV cameras and a new weather station.

Regional director of National Highways Andrew Page-Dove said: "New detectors both in the road and alongside the road mean that if anything happens - whether it's fog, an incident or congestion - we can give drivers advanced warning of those situations so they can take appropriate action."

The victims of the crash

Top left clockwise: Pamela and Anthony Adams, Malcolm Beacham, Kye Thomas and Terry Brice Credit: ITV News

- Grandparents Anthony, 73, and Pamela Adams, 70, from Newport

- Father and daughter Michael, 67, and Maggie Barton, 30, from Windsor

- Malcolm Beacham, 46, from Woolavington

- Lorry driver Terry Brice, 55, from South Gloucestershire

- Lorry driver Kye Thomas, 38, from Cornwall