A man has been banned from entering parts of Bristol after he committed a spate of thefts around the city.

Police successfully applied for a criminal behaviour order to be imposed on 41-year-old Philip Stoakes who frequently stole from parked vehicles with valuables left inside.

Stoakes, of Somerset Street in Redcliffe, was convicted of a number of thefts.

His offences include stealing suitcases and other items from a vehicle parked at a hotel in the area on 17 June, for which he was handed a 14-week prison sentence at Bristol Magistrates Court last month after pleading guilty.

The criminal behaviour order - which will last for two years - has the following three conditions:

• He must not enter the area around Caxton Gate

• He must not enter the grounds of Hilton Hotel, Redcliffe Way

• He must not enter any car park within a mile of his home address

PC Lewis Harper from Avon and Somerset Police said: “Philip Stoakes has a number of theft convictions, particularly targeting motor vehicles where valuables have been left inside.

“He regularly targets car parks in the area especially those of the nearby hotels and other residential blocks of flats where there is a large density of vehicles.

“Stoakes doesn’t have a car and therefore has absolutely no need to enter any car park, so we hope this criminal behaviour order banning him from them close to where he lives helps to protect innocent members of the public falling victim to crime.”

"We advise motorists do not leave anything valuable in the vehicles to deter thieves.

Police have issued further advice on protecting your property here.