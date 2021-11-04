A woman's unborn baby died after she was attacked by her partner while 29 weeks pregnant.

Asa Davison has been found guilty of an assault against his pregnant partner which lead to the death of her unborn baby boy.

The 35-year-old denied causing causing child destruction and inflicting grievous bodily harm but was today (4 November) found guilty following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Davison, from Gillingham, was also found guilty of offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice.

The incident happened on the evening of 29 May last year.

Davison and his then partner, who was 29 weeks pregnant, were in Gillingham town centre when she walked away from him.

The defendant was seen on CCTV on his bicycle looking for her before he followed her to an address in the town.

They left the address together and at around 11.50pm the victim then ran away from Davison again as they walked back towards the town centre.

She began knocking on doors asking for help and a resident called police.

When police arrived, they found her with significant injuries to her face.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance where it was confirmed she had suffered fractures to her face. Medical staff also discovered her baby had died in her womb.

The victim admitted to a friend in hospital that Davison had lost his temper and had caused the injuries.

Davison will return to court to be sentenced on Tuesday 21 December 2021.

Dorset Police Detective Inspector Neil Third said: “Domestic abuse is abhorrent in any circumstances, but what makes the actions of Asa Davison particularly shocking is the tragic consequences for the victim with the loss of her unborn child.

“We take all reports of domestic abuse extremely seriously and will do everything we can to ensure perpetrators such as Davison are brought to justice.

“We will do all we can to support victims and would encourage anyone who has been subjected to domestic abuse not to suffer in silence and please come forward.”

He added: "If abuse is in progress and someone is in immediate danger, call 999. Otherwise, please contact us at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101."

Crimes can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More information on help and advice around domestic abuse can be found here.