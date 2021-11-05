Play video

A Plymouth 10-year-old has transformed her residential road into 'Poppy Street' ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Maisie Mead has been involved with the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal since she was four-years-old.

She was inspired to become a Poppy Appeal Collector after her Dad, James, was medically discharged from the army six years ago.

He suffered life-changing back injuries and Maisie had to watch his difficult recovery.

In 2018, she started putting poppies on lampposts where she lives on Bluebell Street in Plymouth.

Sine then, her creativity has grown and Maisie now turns the entire road into 'Poppy Street' every year. Her fundraising efforts have evolved and have been recognised globally - she has even received letters of thanks from Northern Ireland, France, and Australia.

Maisie decided to add a Remembrance Garden to Poppy Street in 2020. Credit: ITV West Country

Maisie said: "I've been thinking about all the soldiers who have been helping with Covid and have been taken away from their families again. A poppy means that it's a thank you letter for all the people who've served for us, so we write a thank you letter to them.

"It is really important that I do it for my Dad but it is also important that people remember and do not forget those people who have served. So I'll keep going until I reach my goal."

So far, Maisie has raised £800 of her £1,000 target, through her JustGiving page and cash donations.

The Royal British Legion has worked with Maisie for a number of years. Izy Shaw, a Community Fundraiser for the Royal British Legion, said: "Maisie's passion is second-to-none. For her age, she is an incredible young person.

Maisie was invited to Clarence House to meet the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. Credit: Victoria Mead

"She wants people to see a poppy, she wants people to go buy a poppy. And it's really lovely to see the transition of how our fundraising has adapted to where we are now."

Izy added that because it is the Royal British Legion's centenary year, it is "amazing" to look back and see how younger generations are inspired to help the cause.

Maisie and her family were invited to Clarence House on Tuesday 2 November to meet the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles chatted to Maisie and nine other Poppy Appeal Collectors from around the Uk about their experiences. Maisie said: "He was really intrigued to hear about what I do for Poppy Street. It is really special to see him."

Remembrance Sunday is on 14 November and Maisie says she will keep collecting until she reaches her goal.