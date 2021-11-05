All Around Britain: Alex and Ria are roped into helping out at The Eden Project

This week marks the final episode of the second series of All Around Britain and Ria Hebden and Alex Beresford are given special access to The Eden Project in Cornwall.

The project opened its doors in 2001 and has since welcomed more than 22 million visitors, making it the most popular attraction in the South West.

Sitting three miles from St Austell, the two giant biomes replicate habitats from tropical rainforests and the Mediterranean.

Dr Jo Elworthy shows Alex and Ria around some of the Eden Project's Rainforest Biome

Play video

The iconic structures are made from inflatable plastic cells, which are two metres deep and much lighter than glass. They are supported by 46 thousand steel poles and construction cost more than £141 million to complete.

The Eden Project is made up of two huge biomes which replicate habitats from the tropical rainforest and the Mediterranean. Credit: ITV

Although described as “self-cleaning” dust and dirt can build up on the inner layers of the domes.

Every five to eight years this needs to be removed - to ensure maximum light levels for the hundreds of tropical plants living inside - and Alex and Ria were roped into helping out.

Play video

As well as cleaning, the pair helped to water some of the hundreds of tropical plants in the Malaysian area of the Rainforest Biome.

Catherine Cutler, who has worked at Eden for more than 20 years, explains how it is vital that a tropical rainforest environment is replicated so that the plants here can thrive.

Although many of the species are watered by sprinklers some of the work has to be done by hand.

Play video

All Around Britain also showcases some of the most uplifting stories from across the ITV regional newsrooms.

In the final episode of the series the team meet the deaf performer changing attitudes, take a trip to Hilbre Island in the North West and witness an extra special display from the red arrows.

Play video

Watch the final episode of the series on ITV, slightly earlier than usual, this Saturday (5 November) at 12:35pm - Or catch up on all 10 episodes on ITV Hub.