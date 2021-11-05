It was a challenge which was simply 'out of this world'.

A-seven-year-old boy from Larkhill in Wiltshire and his family and friends have travelled twice the distance around the moon to raise money for charities which support his seriously ill little brother.

Harry Byrne says he did it because he loves two-year-old Reuben 'to the moon and back'.

Play video

Over a three-month period Harry walked, ran, jumped, bounced, swam, swung, cycled and even crawled his way to his target.

On his final ride, he was joined by his little brother in a specially adapted cycle.

Harry said: "Reuben and I made it twice around the moon.

"I loved doing our last mile together on the bike - Reuben even smiled."

Harry climbed Snowdon, swam a mile, waded through mud and ran 'a lot' for his moon race challenge. Credit: Sophie Byrne

While the distance around the moon - 6,786 miles - was the initial goal, Harry and his hardy team of 'Moon Trekkers' achieved an astounding 16,490 miles.

They raised more than £10,000 for the hospices which help Reuben and little Harry managed 420 miles all by himself.

His mum Sophie Byrne says he did not stop.

"We're tremendously proud of Harry," she said.

"He's been able to raise awareness and money for the wonderful hospices but most importantly he's made incredible memories with Reuben, on their moon adventure, which is truly priceless."

Rocketman Harry even walked to school in a space suit as part of his challenge.

Harry took on a number of challenges as part of his fundraising feat, from walking to school in a space suit to climbing Mount Snowdon and from taking part in a mud run to going on a moonlit walk.

The schoolboy even managed a mile-long swim and a 25 mile trek from Avebury to Stonehenge - the rather grueling Stones to Stones walk.

Reuben, who has an extremely rare, life-limiting condition, was able to come along to some of the events but stayed home for that one.

Harry said: "The hardest challenge was Stones to Stones.

"I think Reuben enjoyed swimming and going on the bike the most. That's when he was really happy."

It seems Harry - pictured with his mum Sophie and Reuben - would go 'to infinity and beyond' for his little brother. Credit: Sophie Byrne

The money raised will go to hospices that have been caring for Reuben: Julia's House in Wiltshire and Naomi House & Jacksplace in Hampshire.

Find out more about Harry's fundraising here.