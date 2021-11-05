A man has been discharged from hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg in Knowle.

Police were called to a report of disorder involving several people in Courtenay Crescent at around 8pm on 2 November.

Shortly afterwards a 34-year-old man self-presented at hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police have confirmed a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "At this time we believe this to be a targeted incident involving people known to each other.

"Enquiries are ongoing and extra reassurance patrols have been conducted.

"We’d urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please report it to the police, if they have not already. We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 5221257978."