A village in South East Cornwall has raised enough money to save a wildlife haven from any future development.

A crowdfunding campaign reached nearly £28,000 within a week - which along with other donations, was enough to stop 4 acres of wetland and woodland in Seaton from being sold at auction.

Deviock Parish council says it will now be preserved as a wildlife habitat.

Chair of the residents association, Laura Done, says the entire community is "relieved."

"I think everybody is just so pleased and relieved, "she told ITV News.

The authority says it will now discuss the site's future with Cornwall Widlife Trust. Credit: ITV News

"They know they wanted public ownership, and they certainly responded without really any delay; the timescale was so short.

"So just delighted now that this happened, and we can feel that this is our land."

Mark Gibbons from Devirock Parish Council says the authority will now discuss the site's future with Cornwall Wildlife Trust and other organisations to create a sustainable habitat.

"We need to remember that it's not only a beautiful piece of habitat, but it's also part of the mitigation of the valley here," he told ITV News.

"The community, visitors and future generations will benefit in many ways from this."