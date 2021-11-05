Motorists using Devil's Point car park will soon face car parking restrictions following complaints commuters were using the spaces all day.

The changes mean parking at the popular beauty spot will remain free, but will be limited to a maximum stay of three hours, with no return within two hours between 8am and 8pm.

Restrictions will come into force by the end of the year to enable visitors and locals to enjoy the area more "fairly", according to Plymouth City Council.

Cabinet member for transport Jonathan Drean said: “These changes have been brought in after we received numerous complaints that the car park was being used all day by commuters stopping people being able to park and enjoy the area.

“By bringing in time limited parking at Devil’s Point we are able to ensure that residents and tourists alike are able to have access to the car park so they can enjoy this popular beauty spot.”

Visitors will have to register their vehicle at the newly installed parking machine, but will not have to display a ticket.