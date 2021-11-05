Devil's Point: Car parking restrictions to be introduced at Devon beauty spot

The tidal point has not been cleaned since 2019 and has grown its own ecology, including seaweed
Restrictions will come into force by the end of the year

Motorists using Devil's Point car park will soon face car parking restrictions following complaints commuters were using the spaces all day.

The changes mean parking at the popular beauty spot will remain free, but will be limited to a maximum stay of three hours, with no return within two hours between 8am and 8pm.

Restrictions will come into force by the end of the year to enable visitors and locals to enjoy the area more "fairly", according to Plymouth City Council.

Plymouth house covered in mould and rubbish put up for sale
Plymouth woman has had life-changing surgery cancelled six times
Former Plymouth marine Pen Farthing describes Afghanistan operation as a success

Cabinet member for transport Jonathan Drean said: “These changes have been brought in after we received numerous complaints that the car park was being used all day by commuters stopping people being able to park and enjoy the area.

“By bringing in time limited parking at Devil’s Point we are able to ensure that residents and tourists alike are able to have access to the car park so they can enjoy this popular beauty spot.”

Visitors will have to register their vehicle at the newly installed parking machine, but will not have to display a ticket.