Watch the rainwater in the couple's garden (credit: BPM Media)

A retired couple in Cornwall have been forced to wear wellies in their garden because of floodwater coming in from a building site next door.

Deborah Bray, 74, and her husband David, 72, moved into their home on East Hill, Blackwater, near Truro, 15 years ago but feel they could be "driven out" by rainwater.

Construction began on a neighbouring housing development site this year and runoff rainwater has been spilling into the garden.

Deborah said: "We almost feel we might be driven out. I feel that the little man, or woman, or little person, is just not heard.

"We understand that people need houses, of course we do, but you can’t just build houses that destroy someone else’s property."

Deborah and David Bray in wellies standing in floodwater in their garden Credit: BPM Media

Planning permission for a 28-home development was granted to Livewest in March 2020 by Cornwall Council despite objections about drainage concerns.

The housing company says the problem is only temporary and a "permanent surface water drainage design" is under construction by contractor, Classic Builders. It says it is "confident" this will solve the issue but apologised to the homeowners.

But Deborah said the couple have reached a point of "desperation" as the winter months approach.

She added: "Never, ever, has this happened before [construction started].

"But really ever since then we have had problems. The worst was back in June when there was a really bad weather incident and our garden got completely and utterly flooded.

"I must say Classic Builders did do something about that, but what has happened recently is that the houses next to us being built are actually above the level of our fence and so literally every time it rains the run off just runs straight down onto our patio and our grass gets waterlogged."

"I’m in the process of appealing with Cornwall Council because I think that planning applications are being made willy-nilly without any consideration for existing houses.

"I’m not a helpless old-age pensioner but I feel like one right now because I don’t know who to go to or who will actually help.

"In the last 18 months or so we haven’t been anywhere because we are classed as being vulnerable and our home is our castle.

"We have a garden that we really enjoy, and my husband spends a lot of time out there, but he can’t even go out there now. It’s ridiculous.

Deborah and David Bray standing in their flooded garden which neighbours a building site Credit: BPM Media

"I am very aware that in the grand scheme of things, it’s not very important but I’m worried this could be affecting more people, as flooding, I imagine, is just going to get worse."

Robert Cock, Head of Delivery for LiveWest, said: "We are sorry about Mr and Mrs Bray’s circumstances following recent heavy rainfall.

"Our contractor was made aware that torrential downpours had caused some surface water to run into the garden of their property.

"The contractor has constructed a deep trench within the development with the intention of the surface water being diverted and soaked away to prevent run-off in to neighbouring properties. Unfortunately due to the volume of rainfall in the last few weeks, a small amount of this surface water has spilled over.

A building site overlooks Mr and Mrs Brays' garden Credit: BPM Media

"The contractor has visited the couple several times and has power washed their patio.

"A permanent surface water drainage design has been approved by the planning authority, and is under construction. Once the development is complete, LiveWest is confident there will be no ongoing issues with water run-off on to neighbouring properties.

"We will continue to support Mr and Mrs Bray and keep them fully updated about next steps."

Cornwall Council says it is aware of these issues and planning enforcement officers are engaging with the developer.

A statement issued from the council said: "A trench and soakaway system has been dug to alleviate the issue and the site manager has assured the planning enforcement team that the situation will be monitored, and further works considered should the problem persist."