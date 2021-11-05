A "prolific" Wiltshire thief who dived into the River Avon in an attempt to escape police has been jailed.

Tomas Lloyd has been sentenced to a 15 month jail term after committing a series of robberies and thefts in Wiltshire.

On four occasions in August 2020, Lloyd targeted supermarkets in Salisbury, Warminster, Trowbridge and Melksham by paying for low value items at the cashier's desk and then snatching the cash when they opened the till.

On two of these occasions, the cashiers were injured.

The final robbery in Melksham was reported to police and they attended the scene.

Lloyd ran from officers in an attempt to flee, and then he dived into the River Avon. He eventually swam to shore and was arrested. Lloyd was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.Detective Constable Anthony Swift said: “Lloyd is a prolific offender who has used the same criminal method to cause considerable loss to the retail sector as well as anxiety and upset to his victims. “I would like to commend the actions of the shop workers who did all they could to prevent Lloyd, and unfortunately in the process sustained injuries. “I am pleased that Lloyd has been sentenced for these crimes – he is also serving a custodial sentence for committing identical crimes in Hampshire.”