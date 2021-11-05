Play video

A barber who was saved from a potential life of crime by his trade hopes he can extend the same opportunity to other people in Swindon.

Daniel Hegarty began training to be a barber at the age of 16 after his mum warned he could end up in prison if he didn't change the course of his life.

And he is now offering people free barber workshops, on the condition they "leave the gang life behind".

Daniel's friend, Lee Turner, died after being stabbed in the Gorse Hill area last month and now Daniel wants to stop another life from being lost.

He said: "A lot of people in this town have lost a very good friend so it's very upsetting.

Daniel's friend, Lee Turner Credit: ITV West Country

"I thought the knife crime was dying down but unfortunately it's not, it's getting worse and worse and worse every single day, especially in Swindon.

"In light of my friend dying, I just want to chip away a little bit and just try and help and hopefully save somebody's life."

Daniel is welcoming youngsters into his barbershop for free twice a week - and says "anybody is welcome".

He added: "There's a massive knife presence in the area. A lot of people getting stabbed all the time over stupid stuff.

Daniel is offering free workshops twice a week to train youngsters to cut and style hair Credit: ITV West Country

"Every Tuesday and Wednesday I'm going to open a free barber workshop where anybody's welcome as long as you leave the gang life alone and I will take anyone through the door and I'll train them to be a barber.

"I was a bit of a tearaway, I got kicked out of school basically my mum gave me the option it was either you're going to end up in prison or you can come and work with me in the barber shop so that's what I did."

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: "We continue to see a worrying trend amongst some young people, particularly in parts of Swindon, who seem to believe that they need to carry a knife for protection.

"We work closely with a wide range of organisations to help prevent young people becoming involved in violence. We are also working proactively to target offenders, make arrests and seize weapons."