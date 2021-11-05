A teenager has been arrested after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Bristol city centre.

The incident happened on the edge of the M32, near Cabot Circus, just before midnight on Thursday 4 November. Four people were taken to hospital and the road was closed for around seven hours.

Avon and Somerset Police say the incident began when a Volkswagen car seen driving at excess speed failed to stop for officers in the York Road area of Montpelier.

The force says the car was then involved in a collision with another car in Newfoundland Circus – at the junction of the A4044 and A4032.

A police spokesperson said an 18-year-old man left the scene and was located by officers nearby. He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drugs and failing to stop, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

A second teenage boy - who was his passenger - has also been taken to hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital where she is undergoing emergency treatment.

The passenger in the second vehicle, a man, has also been taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police has said: "This incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to police involvement prior to the collision occurring.