A young woman was "inappropriately touched" by a male stranger while walking down a Bristol street.

The female - who is in her 20s - was walking along Colston Avenue on 30 October when the unknown man came up and touched her from behind.

Witnesses to the incident are being asked to come forward.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "He (the suspect) is described as male, about 5ft 11ins, of a slim build and Asian.

"He was wearing a zipped three-quarter length grey top and dark trousers."

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened to call 101 and give reference number 5221255150. Any other victims of a similar offence, who have not yet reported it to police, are also asked to get in touch.