Multiple homes have been targetted by burglars in a single night in the Forest of Dean.

Two of the incidents took place in Lydney and two Cinderford - all while owners were out for Bonfire Night last night, November 5.

The first incident was reported in Archers Hall Place, Lydney. It is believed the offenders entered through an unlocked conservatory door sometime between 7pm and 8.40pm.

They stole watches from the property and damage was also caused inside. Three people were seen in the area at the time.

Burglars also targeted a home on Kimberley Drive in Lydney and the break-in is believed to have taken place between 7pm and 9pm.

They forced entry by smashing a rear patio door, before taking cash and other items from the home.

A burglary at Buckshaft Road, Cinderford was also reported to have taken place between 6.20pm and 8.20pm.

The offenders searched upstairs bedrooms and jewellery was stolen. It is not yet known how entry was gained to the property.

Elsewhere in Cinderford, burglars broke into a home on Denecroft Road. Police say they entered through a rear window at some point prior to 9.30pm and stole a number of items.

Police are now warning people in the area to be extra vigilant if they're planning to head out for the evening.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward.