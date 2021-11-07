Bridgwater Carnival returns with "World Record" squibbing display 

Play video

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets in Bridgwater as the town's famous carnival returned after a two year absence due to the pandemic.

In what organisers had called a "lower-key affair", many of the famous carts were missing this time around.

Preparations were hampered by the lockdown and restrictions in the first half of the year, and many of the carnival clubs participating were unable to commit to building their carts which can often take several months to get ready.

Instead the focus shifted to the masquerade parade involving hundreds of performers and 250 'squibbers' in a pyrotechnic display, which was a record number taking part.

Squibbing involves lighting a firework on the end of a long pole which is then raised above the squibber's head, lining up in a row stretching much of the length of Bridgwater High Street.

Dave Creedy, Chief Squibber said: "It's very unique, I don't think you'll find it anywhere else in the UK. The squibs themselves are made specifically for this event in Bridgwater. They are category four fireworks so can only be used by trained people in the right PPE.

"This might be the only year we pass the 200 mark, as many of those who work on the carts have been freed up to train as squibbers, with an absence of carts this year".

The organisers of the carnival hope that they can run a full calendar of events next year if further lockdowns and restrictions are avoided.

As recently as 2019, Bridgwater Carnival attracted in excess of 120,000 visitors to the town, making it a vital event for tourism and the local economy.