A man from Dursley has been charged in connection with an incident outside a supermarket in Gloucester when a woman's car was taken at knifepoint.

Sam John Broder, aged 29 and of The Crapen has been charged with four alleged offences in relation to the incident outside Tesco Express in Mead Road in Abbeymead on Friday 5 November.

He has been charged with robbery, possession of a knife in a public place, driving a vehicle when alcohol level is above the legal limit and using a vehicle without insurance.

Broder has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Cheltenham tomorrow, Monday 8 November.