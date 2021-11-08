An abandoned home at the heart of a Cornish mining town is going up for auction with all the contents left inside – including a baby grand piano in the kitchen.

Named after the historic mine in Redruth - the remains of which provide a backdrop to the property – Pednandrea Bungalow sits on a large plot of land with views stretching across the town.

Thought to have been built in the 1960s, the house is surrounded by various outbuildings, including a large workshop where old fashioned tools have been left exactly as they were on the last day of business, many years ago.

The large workshop on the site where old fashioned tools have been left exactly as they were on the last day of business many years ago. Credit: Cornwall Live/ BPM

However, the home has fallen victim to subsidence issues thanks to the mining works it was built upon, so it is thought to be best suited to an investor who can demolish, bolster and rebuild, rather than a buyer looking to make it their home.

Pednandrea Bungalow in Redruth is up for auction with a guide price of £140,000.

Listed with EweMove, the description reads: "This plot offers a lot of scope for development due to the size and location, subject to the necessary permission being obtained.

"There are many outbuildings on the site offering a lot of storage space and a garage with an inspection pit."

Rebecca Stoneman, Local Property Expert for EweMove in Redruth, said: "The property has come to market from a vendor who isn’t here enough to deal with it - to deal with the problems.

"There are historic mining works underneath the property that need to be rectified, which sadly means the bungalow will probably have to go."

A baby grand piano was left in the kitchen. Credit: Cornwall Live/ BPM

"It’s just such a lovely big plot. It’s right in the centre of Redruth, the views are lovely, and it would be wonderful if it could just stay as a home.

"The whole stamp of the place is big for Redruth, and so it would be lovely if it could stay this way, but obviously I don’t think it can, which is really sad."

Towering behind Pednandrea Bungalow is what remains of the stack from Pednandrea Mine.

Although this chimney - which now stands in someone's garden - was erected in 1824, there are public records that mention Pednandrea Mine dating back to the late 17th century.