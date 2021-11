Play video

In the West Country autumn has come into full swing creating colourful and scenic landscapes.

Here is a selection of the pictures you have taken in Gloucestershire's Westonbirt Arboretum

Westonbirt Arboretum Credit: Cheryl Martin

Westonbirt Arboretum Credit: Debbie Adlam

Claire took a trip to Gloucestershire to visit her daughter and visited the arboretum. Credit: Claire Foster

Westonbirt Arboretum Credit: Kathryn Johnson

Westonbirt Arboretum Credit: Norman Tapp

Westonbirt Arboretum Credit: Angie Weller