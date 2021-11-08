Cornwall GP calls for Christmas party 'caution' as Covid cases rise

A Cornwall GP has called for restrictions to be re-introduced and "caution" around Christmas parties in order to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed this winter.

Speaking on ITV's GMB today (8 November), Dr Syira Ashan, clinical lead in urgent care, said the NHS has already hit 95% bed occupancy before the winter peaks - something she described as "unprecedented".

Dr Ashan said she believes the public should still be erring on the side of caution.

She said: "It’s a daily reminder working on the frontline in the urgent care centre where you see spikes through the front door before you even see the statistics.

"I think it's premature to say everything needs to go back to normal.

"We have had second doses up to 70%, but Public Health England statistics say even if you’ve been double jabbed you still have a one in five chance of developing Covid."

When asked what the additional risk is of a Christmas party - now that many restrictions have been lifted and events have been going ahead - she said Boardmasters festival in Cornwall is an example of a large gathering which added immense pressure on hospitals.

Almost 5,000 new Covid cases were linked to Boardmasters festival. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"The festival was outdoors - you can’t get better ventilation than that, but you had a surge of 5,000 cases linked back to that festival and Cornwall couldn’t cope. I know because I was working in Cornwall at the time."

Dr Ashan says flu and other respiratory diseases have already come about much earlier than usual this year, already taking up space in hospitals.

"Really we’ve already hit 95% bed occupancy within the NHS before we've hit winter peaks. That’s unprecedented.

"We need to tread very cautiously - its beggars belief that the government has not introduced a plan B."

Also part of the debate was restaurateur Alex Proud who believes the hospitality sector is not to blame for rising cases and cancelling Christmas parties is not the answer.

He said: "Since we opened in July have been operating at 100 per cent capacity in the sense we're full, the public trusts us, we're well ventilated, we're well cleaned and we always were - it's incredibly safe.

"Government statistics show that during the entire pandemic the hospitality infection rate is sub-two per cent, compared to work spaces being over 30 per cent, hospitals 40 per cent.

"If we were going to see a spike in hospitality infections we would have seen it months ago. Christmas is going to be full but we're going to be full anyway.

"Trying to close restaurants, pubs and nightclubs during December and ruin everyone's Christmas to save Christmas - let's face it most of us would prefer the Christmas party than Christmas itself - is is also not going to work."

In response, Dr Ashan said it should be a joint effort between individuals acting responsibly and the government implementing restrictions before festivities begin.

She said: “I see the death, I see the difficulty people go through so I’m not saying cancel anything.

"I'm saying people need to be cautious, we need to have steps in place and numbers limited. We are not out of the woods yet."