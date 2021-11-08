Play video

Gillingham Town player Eboni McCann speaks to ITV News West Country after racist abuse.

A Dorset football club has been cleared of wrongdoing after walking off the pitch in response to racist abuse from a fan.

Gillingham Town players walked off the pitch after midfielder Eboni McCann was targeted during their match at Bridport on October 9.

The walk-off was applauded by the wider footballing community - including professional players and pundits - but resulted in a misconduct charge by the FA.

The club denied the charge and had to attend a disciplinary hearing, where they were subsequently cleared.

Secretary Paul Hill said the process had “raised questions”.

“Thankfully this does not happen that often,” he said.

“But for lower leagues, playing on say council-owned land, it is unclear how they are expected to remove spectators when they have no control over the ground.

“Now we are waiting to see what happens with the abandoned game. We are assuming it will be replayed, but we are not yet aware of what penalty Bridport will receive.”

After the alleged incident, Mr McCann told ITV News it was a “sombre moment” for him and his teammates.

The FA’s Discipline Commission, who conducted the hearing, said the charge was “not proven”.

“Racism has no place in football,” the commission wrote in its report.

“What happened to the victim, Mr McCann, was appalling. It should not have happened.

“Bridport has rightly accepted an aggravated misconduct charge levelled against it due to the actions of its supporter and has been sanctioned accordingly.”

The commission also recommended improved awareness of an existing protocol that applies in the event of racist abuse by a supporter.

The protocol states a referee can ask for a fan to be ejected from the ground before a match is abandoned.